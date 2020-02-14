Suspected Iranian weapons seized at sea

A US Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian “design and manufacture,” including 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the American military said.

In a statement, the military said guided-missile cruiser Normandy hailed and boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea.

“Weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the statement said.

“Other weapon components seized were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles,” it said.

The military said the weapons seized were “identical” to those seized by another US warship in November.

Last year, guided-missile destroyer Forrest Sherman seized advanced missile parts believed linked to Iran from a boat it stopped in the Arabian Sea.

US warships intercepted and seized Iranian arms likely bound for Houthi fighters in Yemen on a number of occasions.

Under a UN resolution, Tehran is prohibited from supplying, selling or transferring weapons unless approved by the Security Council. A separate UN resolution on Yemen bans supply of weapons to Houthi leaders.







The Houthis built an arsenal using local manufacturing, foreign expertise and parts smuggled from Iran, their ally, and elsewhere.