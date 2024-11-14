Successful US strikes on Houthi facilities and weapons systems

The weekend of 9 and 10 November saw the United States (US) Central Command (CENTCOM) “execute precise strikes” on multiple Houthi weapons storage facilities in Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.

The facilities, according to an official statement, housed a variety of advanced conventional weapons used by the Iran-backed Houthis to target US and international military and civilian vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The operation involved US Air Force (USAF) and US Navy (USN) assets including the F-35C multi-role combat aircraft.

“The targeted operation was conducted in response to the Houthi’s repeated and unlawful attacks on international commercial shipping, as well as the US coalition, merchant vessels in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden,” the statement reads further adding, “it also aimed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to threaten regional partners”.

Apart from the air strike on land-based facilities, USN destroyers USS Stockdale (DDG 106), USS Spruance (DDG 111) working with USAF and USN aircraft defeated “a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait”. The US forces engaged and defeated eight one-way attack unmanned aerial systems (OWA UAS), five anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) and four anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs).

“There were no injuries or damage to US personnel or equipment. The actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect US personnel, regional partners and international shipping, while maintaining security and stability in the region.

“CENTCOM remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and will continue to take appropriate steps to address threats to regional stability,” the statement reads.