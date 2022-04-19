South African Navy trainees conclude sail training course in India

Four trainee officers from the South African Navy recently completed a three-week sail training course at the Indian Navy’s Ocean Sailing Node (OSN) at INS Mandovi in Goa.

The Indian Navy said the training concluded on 16 April after beginning on 28 March.

The training programme was conducted under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) which is the apex organisation at Integrated Headquarters (IHQ) Ministry of Defence (Navy) with respect to sail training. The training was conducted on board Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which had circumnavigated the globe with an all-women crew from September 2017 to May 2018.

The 20 days’ training comprised harbour and sea phases of 10 days each covering aspects of sailing theory and sea sorties including night sorties.

“Treading the oceans under sails is an extremely challenging activity which not only enhances risk taking abilities but also hones essential skills including seamanship, navigation, communication and technical operations onboard. The training was thus aimed at fostering the spirit of adventure for the participating crew and strengthening the ties between the two friendly nations across the oceans. The training also aimed to instil the ‘indefinable ‘sea-sense’ and respect for elements of nature, which are inseparable from safe and successful seafaring’,” the Indian Navy said.







“With the successful progress of the programme, the Indian Navy is committed to offer more such customized Ocean Sail Training Courses in the future. The Indian Navy believes that training onboard these vessels is the best method of imparting the values of courage, camaraderie and esprit-de-corps among budding naval officers,” it concluded.