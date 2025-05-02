“Sensitivity” sees back-to-back naval events in Durban

The flurry of naval activity on and around Salisbury Island in the Port of Durban last week was ascribed to “respect” and “sensitivity” by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC).

Last Friday (25 April) saw SAS Adam Kok III (P1573), the third multi-mission patrol vessel (MMIPV) to be built for the SA Navy (SAN), officially named during a ceremony at Naval Base (NB) Durban. A day earlier the base hosted a commissioning event for SAS King Shaka Zulu (P1572). The vessel was named and handed to the SANDF maritime service in October 2023. Her commissioning follows completion of operational testing and evaluation (OTE).

Explaining the separate events, DCC Director, Rear Admiral (JG) Prince Tshabalala, told defenceWeb the “over-riding reason the activities were not held on the same day was out of sensitivity and respect for the Zulu and Griqua kingdoms”.

Also cited for the separate events was anticipation that the receiving and naming ceremony for SAS Adam Kok III would be extensive due to a blessing ceremony and media conference. “We could not risk merging the two ceremonies in the event of unforeseen delays by the various dignitaries in attendance, which included the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans [Angie Motshekga]”, he said in response to this publication’s questions.

On SAS King Shaka Zulu, the second of the new build MMIPVs to enter SAN service, Tshabalala said “individual OTEs are complete and only a couple minor things need to be completed for her to operate as part of a convoy or as an escort”.

“The fleet is confident that she can operate safely alone in the area of operation (AoO).”

At the helm of King Shaka is 38-year-old Commander Gurshwin Herwels, Knysna born and where his involvement with matters maritime started by way of the SA Sea Cadet Corps with the training ship Knysna. He enlisted in the SAN in 2007, completing Military Training for Officers part 2 before taking on – and completing – the Higher Certificate for Military Studies at the Military Academy, Saldanha.

Post combat officer qualifying he found himself aboard SAS Isandlwana (F146). This posting was followed by astro navigation, frigate (harbour) and bridge watchkeeping before detachment to SAS Amatola (F145) as acting gunnery officer. A second stint on Isandlwana ended with Herwels adding frigate bridge warfare and combat officer to his qualification before moving to the Maritime Warfare Training Centre as head of the navigation department. Back on Amatola he filled Operations Officer (OO) and Acting Executive Officer (ACO) posts before moving to SAN Fleet Career Management in December 2021.

Ahead of being given command of SAS King Shaka Zulu, Herwels was named delivering officer for the MMIPV starting factory training at Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT). December 2023 saw him complete the minor warship command qualification followed by officer commanding the new fleet addition in February 2024.