SAS Manthatisi Board of Inquiry extended

The four-man board of inquiry (BOI) investigating the submarine incident that left three sailors dead in September has been granted an extension of time to complete its work.

The extension, with no timeframe given, was made public today (Friday, 10 November) the date originally set for the BOI to be completed.

Acting Senior Staff Officer Navy Public Relations, Commander Theo Mabina, said the extension was granted by SA Navy (SAN) Chief, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese. Mabina was not prepared to divulge how much more time had been given for the BOI to finish its work.

It started work on 11 October and was set to finish on 10 November. At the time the BOI was made public, SAN Public Relations said: “The outcome of the BOI will be shared within the prescripts of the law and in line with SA National Defence Force (SANDF) policies and procedures”.

Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer, 33), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (48) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (43) died after SAS Manthatisi (S101) was hit by heavy waves during a training exercise while off Kommetjie on 20 September. The Heroine Class Type 209 submarine was in transit to Cape Town to participate in a mini Navy Festival with training including vertical replenishment (VERTREP) conducted en route.