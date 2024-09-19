SAS joins forces with Fincantieri and Vard Marine to build Afrika-class offshore patrol vessels

Sandock Austral Shipyards (SAS) of Durban has entered into a partnership agreement with Italian shipbuilding powerhouse Fincantieri and its Canadian subsidiary Vard Marine to construct the Afrika class offshore patrol vessel (Vard 7 055).

The Afrika class is designed specifically to meet the unique needs of African nations. Based on the Vard 7 055, it is designed to address a range of maritime challenges facing African nations. At 53 meters in length, it offers a combination of affordability, ease of maintenance and operational flexibility. Equipped with advanced navigation systems and with robust seakeeping abilities and fuel-efficient engines, the vessel is well-suited for missions including maritime security, counter-piracy operations, fisheries protection and search and rescue.

This offshore patrol vessel is fitted with surveillance systems to enable detection and engagement of surface contacts ranging from small wooden sailing craft to larger vessels. A modular platform for mission flexibility, the vessel can adapt to the diverse challenges posed by African waters, SAS said.

It is also capable of launching and recovering sequentially, and operating concurrently, two sea boats as well as conducting helicopter transfer of personnel and light stores at sea.

With an overall length of 54.0 metres (177.2 feet) and powered by the three 2 240 kW (3 270 hp) main engines, the vessel is capable of 25.5 knots and a 21-day endurance. Complement is a total of 47 persons.

The partnership between SAS, Fincantieri and Vard Marine brings together extensive global experience with regional expertise. Fincantieri, a leading global shipbuilding group, contributes its naval architecture and design capabilities, while Vard Marine, a global naval architecture and marine engineering firm, provides its technical expertise. SAS, with its strategic location on South Africa’s east coast and local manufacturing capabilities, ensures the efficient and cost-effective production of the Afrika class vessels.

SAS’s role in the exclusive marketing and manufacturing rights ensures that the economic benefits of the partnership will be felt across South Africa, with the potential to extend across the African defence sector.

The localised production in South Africa will bolster the country’s defence industry, promoting technology transfer and expanding the regional supply chain, said SAS CEO Prasheen Maharaj. “By localizing the production of the Afrika class vessels, SAS will create jobs, develop skills and foster technology transfer within South Africa and the broader African continent.”

The Africa Free Trade Agreement and defence cooperation agreements between South Africa and other African nations presents an opportunity for further intra-continental partnerships.

SAS is currently constructing the South African Navy’s new hydrographic survey vessel, to be named SAS Nelson Mandela (pennant number A187). Signed in December 2017 under Project Hotel, the hydrographic survey vessel is based on Vard Marine’s VARD 9 105 design. The new vessel will replace the aging SAS Protea which has served for 52 years in the hydrographic survey role.

Despite being significantly behind schedule due to floods, riots, and a steel strike, the future SAS Nelson Mandela is set for harbour trials during 2025.