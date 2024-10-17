SAS Amatola returns to the fight with successful Ibsamar VIII

The sea phase of the multinational maritime Exercise Ibsamar VIII has wrapped up successfully off the Cape West Coast, showcasing the combined efforts of South Africa, Brazil and India.

This latest iteration of the naval drill involved South Africa’s SAS Amatola, India’s INS Talwar and Brazil’s BNS Defensora, which departed Simon’s Town Harbour on 10 October after an alongside phase from 7 to 9 October. Upon departing the safety of the harbour, the ships immediately faced simulated attacks by fast incoming attack craft, setting the stage for a series of complex manoeuvres and exercises over the week-long training period.

The drills included close-proximity ship manoeuvring, helicopter operations, replenishment at sea (RAS) exercises, seamanship evolutions and air defence activities with two South African Air Force Hawks which had deployed to Air Force Base Langebaanweg. The fleet also simulated warfare against each other as well as a live Gunex evolution using a “Killer Tomato” added to the range of training.

According to Captain Dieter Jones, Officer Commanding SAS Amatola, the exercise emphasised the enduring cooperation between South Africa, Brazil and India, having taken place eight times over the past 16 years.

For SAS Amatola, the exercise marked a significant milestone. After years of inactivity due to maintenance issues, the ship was brought back into service earlier this year through the dedicated efforts of its crew. Initially, the extensive work required for safe operational readiness had been underestimated, resulting in the cancellation of a planned ambitious voyage in July to participate in the Russian Navy’s anniversary parade in St Petersburg. However, since then, Amatola has regained operational momentum by conducting border safeguarding patrols under Operation Corona off the West Coast of South Africa and participating in exercises with a visiting Chinese frigate.

Reflecting on the challenges and achievements during the exercise, Jones emphasised the remarkable growth of the crew, especially the younger sailors.

“The most rewarding part as a Captain is seeing how my young people have developed over the six days at sea,” he said. “Their knowledge base, competence and confidence have grown significantly.”

Continuing, he said: “We don’t get the opportunity to do these exercises often, so operating at sea in a multi-threat environment with other ships in close proximity really hones the skills.”

“We have skilled warfare operators on board who operate various systems,” Jones noted. “During the exercise, we operated in both Combat State One and Two threat environments, staying in a tense warfare setting for several hours. This involved conducting surveillance, compiling a recognised maritime picture and defending ourselves against simulated attacks. You can’t fully replicate the real thing, but this time it was real, and they did it.”

The crew also gained valuable experience in RAS operations, which involved conducting tight formations and transferring gear between ships.

“These are tasks we don’t often get to perform, so from a command perspective, it was great exposure,” Jones explained, “The precise pilotage required for station-keeping demonstrated the capability of the teams on board.”

The exercise also strengthened the interoperability between the participating navies.

“The culmination of very close manoeuvres showed that we have all grown in our ability to operate together,” Jones observed. He highlighted the camaraderie that developed among the younger sailors, who bonded with their counterparts from the other nations.

“Seeing the youngsters who have never been involved in these types of exercises bond with others from different countries was a positive outcome. When we exchanged personnel or brought visitors on board, it was clear that these experiences left a lasting impact,” he said.

For the Commanding Officer of South Africa’s only operational frigate, this was Jones’ first time leading an exercise of this nature in command.

“It involved a lot of sleepless nights, but it was worth it,” he said. “It provided a clear picture of what is required when operating a warship at sea, and I am proud of how well the crew performed.”

The successful completion of Exercise Ibsamar VIII has not only bolstered the maritime skills of all involved but also deepened the ties between South Africa, Brazil and India. As the ships returned to Simon’s Town on 16 October, they did so with enhanced capabilities and stronger bonds, ready for the next chapter in their ongoing efforts to ensure regional maritime security.

Following a brief rest period for the crew, Amatola is set to undertake a three-month anti-piracy mission in the Mozambique Channel as part of Operation Copper. These deployments underline the ship’s return to active service and its ongoing contributions to regional maritime security.