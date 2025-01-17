SAS Amatola begins maritime security patrol

The South African Navy’s Valour class frigate SAS Amatola has embarked on a maritime security patrol as part of border safeguarding Operation Corona.

According to the SA Navy, the SAS Amatola arrived at Gqeberha Port (Port Elizabeth) on 7 January in preparation for the patrol. Mission readiness training was carried out on 9 January before the vessel proceeded with its mission.

On 11 January, two rigid-hulled inflatable boats with Navy and South African Police Service (SAPS) personnel were seen entering Port Alfred Marina, apparently checking on boats and licenses. The SA Navy said its members were working with the SAPS, Joint Tactical Headquarters Eastern Cape, Border Management Authority and other government departments for the Amatola patrol.

Last year Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga said the SAS Amatola would carry out a long range piracy patrol in the Mozambique Channel between 30 November and 28 February, but it appears that the current patrol will just be off South Africa’s East coast.

Amatola took part in Exercise Ibsamar VIII off the Cape coast in October last year. In August, the vessel conducted border safeguarding patrols under Operation Corona off the west coast of South Africa.

After years of inactivity due to maintenance issues, Amatola was brought back into service in 2024 through the dedicated efforts of its crew. Initially, the extensive work required for safe operational readiness had been underestimated, resulting in the cancellation of a planned ambitious voyage in July 2024 to participate in the Russian Navy’s anniversary parade in St Petersburg.

Unserviceable vessels have meant the SA Navy has been missing its target for hours spent at sea. The latest Department of Defence annual report said the SAN spent 2 641 hours at sea out of 8 000 planned in the 2023/24 financial year.

“No Op Copper Long-Range Patrols were conducted during FY2023/24. The underachievement can be attributed to the unavailability of the SA Navy vessels at the Directed Level of Capability due lack of repair capacity at Armscor Dockyard and related procurement challenges. The Concept of Operations for Op Copper is being reviewed and efforts are being undertaken to improve the situation and ensure the availability of platforms for East Coast patrols,” the report said.