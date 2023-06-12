SADC IUU action outlined

The commitment of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to illegal, unreported unregulated (IUU) fishing, marked internationally this week, receives attention in the bloc by way of monitoring and control measures including tracking vessels, implementing stronger regulations and increasing collaboration.

This was part of the message delivered by SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi to mark International Day for the Fight against IUU Fishing.

SADC coastal states are, he said, “working tirelessly” to strengthen co-operation to fight IUU fishing, guided by the SADC Protocol on Fisheries implemented through the SADC Fisheries Monitoring Control and Surveillance Co-ordination Centre (MCSCC). It is up and running in Mozambique’s Maputo after the MCSCC charter was approved in April.

Measures co-ordinated by the MCSCC include regional fisheries MCS data and information sharing services, a regional fishing vessel register and monitoring system; provision of regional fisheries surveillance, observer co-ordination and port State measures support services; provision of fisheries law enforcement and legal support services; as well as assistance in capacity improvements of national MCS systems