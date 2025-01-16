SA Navy regulations now provide for command at sea and ashore badges

What was once a “badge of pride” for Navy (SAN) officers, denoting Command at Sea, has been joined by a Command Ashore one raising both eyebrows and ire in the ranks of some retired officers.

One retired Junior Grade (JG) Admiral was particularly galled, saying “the shore fella gets it [the Command appellation] by being appointed to the job, irrespective of whether he – or she – is personnel, public relations, logistic, technical, chaplain etc”.

The “galling” description fits in with a 2006 20-page Ship Command (SC) qualifications document seen by defenceWeb. This details what is needed for the SAN Ship Command Examination (SCE) with SC1 “a generic command qualification” enabling an officer to command a minor warship or be an executive officer (EO) on frigate or submarine. SC2 is “a type specific qualification that will enable an officer to command a frigate, hydrographic survey vessel, combat support vessel once he or she has successfully completed the SCE for that type”.

The level of difficulty is illustrated in two briefs relating to CQ1 (Command Qualification 1) and CQ2.

For CQ1 the Ship Command qualifications document has it “officers may only be awarded a CQ1 once they have completed 24 months Qualifying Sea Service (QSS) after obtaining their Bridge Watchkeeping Certificate (BWC) and Ocean Navigation Certificate (ONC). In addition they must successfully complete the SCE in accordance with the CQ1 curriculum”.

For CQ2 the document reads: “Officers may only be awarded CQ2 once they have successfully completed the SCE in accordance with the CQ2 curriculum for that specific type of ship. No officer may commence with CQ2 examinations until that officer has successfully obtained a CQ1”.

According to the maritime service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) via Naval Public Relations Naval Order (Gen 1/2010): “The Award, Retention and Wearing of Qualification badges in the SAN” – makes provision for the Command Ashore qualification. This is awarded to SAN personnel “appointed in command ashore of a level 2 service, level 3 formation or level 4 unit”. Naval Public Relations further noted, in response to a defenceWeb inquiry: “The Command Ashore badge is awarded to any member of the SAN, regardless of mustering, who has been appointed to command a unit ashore”.

Further explanation comes from the SA Naval College with an unnamed officer stating, as requested by Vice Admiral (JG) Prince Tshabalala, Director SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Corporate Communication, the “development [of the command ashore badge] does not dilute the significance of the ship’s command badge”.

“It,” the response continues, “enhances the Navy’s overall recognition of command responsibilities, aligning with global practices where badges are worn to signify command roles across different contexts”.

The Nigerian Navy is given as an example where badges are worn to reflect various command roles, both at sea and ashore, recognising the wide spectrum of leadership in the naval forces.

“The South African Navy is also evolving in its recognition of leadership within its ranks. In a progressive step, the Navy is establishing a new culture that recognises the Officer Commanding (OC) of shore establishments by authorising a distinct badge that acknowledges their command role. This initiative reflects a broader understanding of leadership within the Navy, ensuring that the unique challenges and responsibilities of shore-based commands are also honoured appropriately.

“In relation to the Naval Orders, the SA Navy is not inventing anything new. We are merely implementing the prescript of the Naval Order which was approved in 2010. In relation to the Naval Orders, the current Naval Order which approved the wearing of ship’s badges by OCs (Officers Commanding) of shore units was approved in 2010 and the current leadership is implementing, we are not inventing anything new just to accommodate the current Chief of the Navy” the response reads.

The relatively new Command Ashore badge was brought to this publication’s attention by an eagle-eyed retired SAN admiral who spotted what he said was “a slightly different looking” Command at Sea badge on SAN Chief, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese’s uniform in a photograph. Noting the road to seagoing command is “not easy” he pointed out Lobese was a SAN technical officer who never completed seagoing training.

As far as shore-based command is concerned he told defenceWeb this was “nowhere near as difficult” and is obtained without having to sit for examinations and on-the-job training. One example is a chaplain “appointed from pulpit to Officer Commanding (OC) at Naval College”. This, he added, “goes against the grain” as Naval College needs officers on staff to look after sea functions at the College.

On the Naval College OC, the response has it the claim is “an unfounded lie without valid facts and merit” pointing out “the officer concerned had re-mustered to Combat Dry”. He is further said to be “an outstanding officer who had previously held a five-year appointment as OC of Naval Staff College, first as a Directing Staff later Senior Directing Staff and later as OC. The appointment as OC of the Naval [College] was a result of his sterling work as great leader and trust by then Chief of the Navy”.

“To conclude, the SA Navy remains committed to upholding the traditions associated with the Ship’s Command Badge while also embracing new practices that honour the full spectrum of command roles within its ranks. This evolution is a positive step towards a more inclusive recognition of leadership and command within our Navy,” the SAN said.