SA Navy Festival returns between 4-6 October

After an absence of several years the popular SA Navy Festival in the East Dockyard at Simon’s Town will return this year.

The event, to be held between 4-6 October 2024, offers the public a unique opportunity to engage with the SA Navy’s fleet, personnel and rich maritime heritage.

According to the SA Navy, this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better, with a host of exciting activities and experiences for all ages.

The programme features various navy ships, a Type 209 submarine open to the public as well as various capability exhibits and displays, including Precision Drill, Officers Sword Drill, Sea Cadet Precision Drill and the ever popular SA Navy Band performances.

The Chinese Navy frigate CNS Xuchang is en route to South Africa to participate in the Navy Festival and will be open to the public as well.

Admittance to the festival between the hours of 10:00 and 17:00 is free.

The SA Navy Festival programme is as follows: