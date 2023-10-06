SA, Indian navy personnel train together

Joint training with the Indian Navy saw the South Africa Navy (SAN) frigate SAS Mendi (F148) utilised for at least eight different evolutions in False Bay this week.

Operational sea training (OST) saw the SAN sailors and their Indian counterparts honing the skills needed to properly execute important drills ranging from man overboard, casualty evacuation to leaving harbour. Also on the training agenda was team-based navigation, handling and working with incoming fast attack craft and breakdown drills such as ship steering gear failure, propulsion and partial power failures.

The joint OST prepares ship’s crew members “to be competent in performing their functions and be able to know what to do during emergencies at sea. It also provides an opportunity for both navies to share knowledge and expertise,” Leading Seaman Thabang Ramphago reported.