Russian frigate Marshall Shaposhnikov arrives in Massawa, Eritrea

The Russian Pacific Fleet frigate, Marshal Shaposhnikov (BPK543), arrived in the Eritrean port of Massawa on Thursday 28 March for a five day visit.

En route, the frigate, part of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, negotiated without incident through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait into the lower Red Sea.

The purpose of the Massawa port call is to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Russian Federation and Eritrea.

Upon its arrival at the Massawa port, the frigate was visited by Igor Mozgo, ambassador of the Russian Federation to Eritrea.

Other senior Eritrean government and military members later toured the frigate and received a briefing on the objectives of its tour and its history.

Marshall Shaposhnikov (BPK543) is a modernised Udaloy-class destroyer subsequently reclassified as a frigate. For much of 2023 the frigate, together with the destroyer Admiral Panteleyev and the navy tanker Vladimir Kolechitskiy, were deployed in the Indian Ocean, where among other activities they conducted exercises with ships of the Indian Navy.

In early March 2024, the ship took part in the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) in Doha, Qatar.

Commissioned in December 1985 as a destroyer, the 163-metre long vessel, displacing 7 900 tons when fully loaded, was reclassified as a frigate in June 2020 and returned to service following a refit in 2021.

Written by Africa Ports & Ships and republished with permission. The original article can be found here.