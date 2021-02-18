Russian frigate Admiral Kasatanov visits Egypt

The Russian navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatanov has paid a visit to Egypt during its voyage through the Mediterranean.

The Russian defence ministry on 16 February said the vessel, together with the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker, made a port call at Alexandria “in accordance with the plan of international military cooperation.”

The frigate is due to depart on 18 February after taking on supplies and giving crew a chance to rest.

The commanders of the squadron of ships, the frigate and the captain of the tug were due to pay a number of protocol visits.

During the campaign in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian ship has called in at Algerian and Greek ports. Egypt has become the third country in the region to have the Russian navy’s newest frigate in port. The ship left the main base of the Northern Fleet — Severomorsk – on 30 December 2020. Before the start of the campaign, all the sailors were vaccinated against coronavirus infection with the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine.







During its voyage, the Admiral Kasatonov has covered about 10 thousand nautical miles.