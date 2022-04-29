Royal Canadian Navy ships return from Africa

Canadian naval vessels Goose Bay and Moncton have returned to their homeport of Halifax after a four-month deployment to western Africa on Operation Projection, in support of security and stability in the region.

Since departing Canada on 19 January, HMCS Goose Bay and Moncton completed a number of successful port visits, which included strategic engagements with allies and regional partners to exchange knowledge and expertise, and strengthen relationships in maritime security, the Canadian Armed Forces said on the vessels’ return on 15 April.

Led by US Naval Forces Africa, the ships, along with a detachment from the Canadian Armed Forces Naval Tactical Operations Group and a Maritime Operations Centre mentorship team, also participated in Exercise Obangame Express 2022 from 12 to 17 March in the Gulf of Guinea region.

“These efforts further strengthen relationships with African nations and our allies, positioning the Canadian Armed Forces as leaders, at home and abroad,” the Canadian Armed Forces said.

“Operation Projection (West Africa) 2022 marks the first time in three years that our ships have been able to support the mission to the extent that they have,” said Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia, Commander Maritime Forces Atlantic.

Port visits by Goose Bay and Moncton during the deployment were aimed at improving cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea, and to continue building relationships with regional partners.

The vessels visited Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal. The deployment marked the first deployment for HMCS Goose Bay on Operation Projection (West Africa) and the second for HMCS Moncton.







HMCS Moncton and Goose Bay are Kingston class coastal defence vessels. Twelve of the 55 metre long ships were delivered to the Canadian navy in the 1990s.