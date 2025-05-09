Red Sea ceasefire offers diplomatic hope — but maritime risk remains high

A newly announced ceasefire in the Red Sea region marks a step forward in diplomacy, but shipping risk remains elevated, warns maritime intelligence firm Dryad Global.

On 6 May, the US confirmed a halt to its Yemen airstrikes—operations that began in mid-March — following an Oman-brokered ceasefire proposal with Yemen’s Houthi movement. The agreement aims to suspend hostilities between US forces and the Houthis, particularly around the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Continued Threat to Shipping

Although there have been no direct attacks on commercial vessels in the region since late 2024, the Joint War Committee in London has maintained its high-risk classification for these waters. Dryad Global warns that the Houthis remain unpredictable and have previously targeted ships linked to countries far outside the immediate conflict, including Russia and China.

According to reports, the ceasefire excludes the Houthis’ conflict with Israel. Recent Israeli airstrikes on Sana’a Airport, Hodeidah Port, and other sites in Yemen point to ongoing regional volatility. Meanwhile, Iran is said to be withdrawing personnel from Houthi-held areas, possibly to gain leverage ahead of renewed nuclear talks with the US.

Saudi Arabia is also urging de-escalation, particularly ahead of a scheduled visit by former President Trump in June.

Dryad Global cautions that the Red Sea remains an active threat zone with a high degree of unpredictability. Vessels, particularly those with perceived links to Israel or its allies, should transit the area with caution and seek expert risk assessments before passage.

