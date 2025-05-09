Port Sudan under siege: Drone strikes disrupt key maritime hub

In a significant escalation of Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict, the strategic Red Sea port city of Port Sudan has come under sustained drone attacks, marking a dramatic shift in the two-year war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Beginning on 4 May 2025, the RSF launched a series of drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure in Port Sudan, including the Osman Digna airbase, fuel depots, the city’s main container terminal, and the international airport.

These attacks have resulted in widespread fires, power outages, and the suspension of humanitarian aid flights, severely impacting the city’s role as a vital logistics and relief hub.

Port Sudan, previously considered a safe haven and the de facto administrative capital following the RSF’s takeover of Khartoum in April 2023, had largely been spared from direct conflict.

The recent assaults, however, have disrupted this relative stability, threatening the delivery of essential aid to millions of internally displaced persons and exacerbating the country’s humanitarian crisis.

In response to the attacks, the Sudanese government has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting the RSF, leading to the severance of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The UAE has denied these allegations. International actors, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Nations, have expressed concern over the escalating violence and its implications for regional stability.

The RSF has not officially claimed responsibility for the drone strikes. However, the use of such tactics indicates a significant evolution in the group’s operational capabilities and a potential shift in the conflict’s dynamics.

As the situation develops, the international community watches closely, with the hope that renewed diplomatic efforts may lead to a cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace in the region.

