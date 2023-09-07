PLAN CoS meets CSAN

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Hu Zhongming, has paid a courtesy call to SA Navy (SAN) Chief at Naval Headquarters in Pretoria.

The visit was part of an official PLAN visit South Africa from 29 August to 1 September with the call to Vice Admiral Monde Lobese’s Visagie Street office the last item on the agenda.

The courtesy call strengthened relations between the two navies, the Navy said. The SAN and the PLAN previously engaged in joint naval exercises including Exercise Mosi, a multi-lateral exercise including Russia.

The PLA Vice Admiral’s visit was preceded by that of PLAN frigate CNS Sanya (pennant number 574, a Type 054A warship). She was alongside at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront on 24 July for a three-day visit as part of the Chinese PLAN 43rd Escort Task Force that also comprised the guided-missile destroyer Nanning (162), and the supply ship Weishanhu (887).

“The SAN endeavours to enhance its relationship with the Chinese PLAN through continued stakeholder engagements,” Leading Seaman Reneiwe Mokoka reported.