Ukrainian combat unmanned systems and African security in focus at panel discussion

The Embassy of Ukraine, in collaboration with SpetsTechnoExport, and the Institute for Security Studies, will host a high-level panel discussion on “Advanced Developments in Ukrainian Combat Unmanned Systems and New Opportunities for African Regional Security,” chaired by defenceWeb.

The event is scheduled for 25 February 2025 at the Pretoria Country Club.

The discussion aims to explore the latest advancements in Ukrainian unmanned systems and their potential to enhance security across Africa. Key speakers include:

Denys Riva (Institute for Security Studies) – The Future of African Maritime Security: Threats, Priorities, and Uncrewed Solutions.

Viktor Listopadov (SpetsTechnoExport Regional Director) – Insights into the Magura V5 Unmanned Surface Vessel.

Mike Tkachenko (ABRIS) – The Role of UAVs on the Modern Battlefield and Proven Solutions for African Security.

With increasing security challenges across Africa, the discussion will highlight how innovative unmanned technologies can support regional stability, border control, and maritime security. Experts and industry leaders will explore strategic collaborations between Ukraine and African Nations in defence technology.

This event presents a unique opportunity for policymakers, defence officials, and security experts to gain insights into cutting-edge solutions for modern warfare and security challenges.

Developed in Ukraine, the Magura V5 is a multi-purpose unmanned surface vessel designed for a range of operations, including surveillance, reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, maritime security, and combat missions. The vessel measures 5.5 meters in length, weighs less than 1 000 kilograms, and can carry an explosive payload of up to 200 kilograms. It boasts an operational range of up to 800 kilometres and a maximum speed of 78 km/h. The Magura V5 has been actively utilised by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) and has demonstrated significant effectiveness in naval engagements.

ABRIS is a Ukrainian company specialising in the development of full-cycle unmanned systems. With facilities in Poland and Ukraine, in-house IT teams, and certified global operators, ABRIS provides comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse mission requirements. ABRIS solutions include certified full-cycle unmanned systems, dedicated facilities and services, specialised software development teams, and a fleet of certified operators and UAVs for global missions.