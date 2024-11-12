Pakistan Navy warship visits Djibouti

The Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar has visited Djibouti during deployment on regional maritime security patrol.

Upon arrival in Djibouti, the Zulfiquar was received by officials from the Djibouti Navy, the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) said in a statement on 5 November.

“The Commanding Officer of PNS Zulfiquar called on senior military leadership and explored avenues for further collaboration. Navy to Navy engagements between Pakistan and Djibouti have been the cornerstone of diplomatic relations between both brotherly countries. During the port call, the crew of PNS Zulfiquar also had professionally rewarding interactions with Djibouti Navy and Coast Guards,” the statement said.

“Pakistan and Djibouti enjoy close and cordial relations based on mutual respect and understanding. Both the countries also have numerous common interests in maritime arena. The Ambassadors, Defence Attaches, Senior Government and Military Leadership of Djibouti and prominent members of local and Pakistani community also visited the ship. Upon departure, PNS Zulfiquar conducted Passage Exercise with Djibouti Coast Guards to enhance inter-operability,” the statement concluded.

Last month, the PNS Zulfiquar rescued an Iranian fishing dhow with 23 fishermen onboard. The warship responded to the distress call from the Al Muhammadi, which was stranded in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen.

PNS Zulfiquar (FFG-251) is the lead ship of the F-22P Zulfiquar-class guided missile frigates. She was designed and constructed by Chinese firm Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in Shanghai, for the Pakistan Navy. The was commissioned in July 2009 and is armed with a 76 mm main gun, two Type 730B close-in weapon systems, FM-90N surface-to-air missiles, C-802 anti-ship missiles, torpedo launchers, and anti-submarine rockets. A Harbin Z-9EC anti-submarine warfare helicopter is accommodated in a hangar.