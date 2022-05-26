OSI’s INTS passes sea acceptance test for SA Navy’s new inshore patrol vessels

The Integrated Navigation & Tactical System (INTS) being supplied by OSI Maritime Systems for the South African Navy’s new multi-mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPVs) has successfully passed its Sea Acceptance Test (SAT).

OSI is contracted with Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) for the Project Biro three-ship Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel (MMIPV) programme. OSI is supplying and installing the INTS for each patrol vessel, Tactical Asset Control & Tracking (T-ACT) System, and Integrated Mission Management System (IMMS), the company said on 25 May.

“This had been OSI’s first project with Damen and the first introduction of the company’s IMMS with our core navigation and tactical system,” stated Ken Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of OSI. “The IMMS is integrated into combat sensors and represents OSI’s expanding product range of naval navigation and tactical solutions. The fact that the shipboard integration has gone as smoothly is testament to the quality of our Systems and Software teams.”

The IMMS, specifically designed for patrol boats and offshore patrol vessels, provides situational awareness and understanding, tactical aids and weapon support by integrating the various (combat) sensors and effectors with OSI’s WECDIS (Warship Electronic Chart Display and Information System). Sensor inputs include X-band and S-band radars, magnetic compass, gyrocompass, W-AIS transponder, Inertial Navigation System, Optical Bearing Device, and a GPS module, OSI said.

“The capabilities embedded in IMMS represent the trend in which navies want their smaller patrol boats to have a greater capability range,” stated Jim Davison, Vice President, Business Development at OSI. “IMMS is a significant step up in leveraging fleet capabilities and is a perfect fit for the SAN fleet.”







The first MMIPV, SAS Sekhukhune, was handed over to the SA Navy on 18 May in Simons Town. Damen Shipyards Cape Town laid the keel of the first vessel in February 2020. The second MMIPV is scheduled for launch in September 2022 and delivery in April 2023, whilst the third vessel is scheduled for delivery in April 2024.