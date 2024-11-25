Operation Irini by the numbers after four years

Now in its fourth year, the European Union (EU) naval operation in the Mediterranean Sea enforcing a United Nations (UN) arms embargo on Libya has hailed over 16 500 merchant vessels.

In addition to the calls, Operation Irini assets made “friendly approaches” to more than 650 vessels and carried out 30 boardings to inspect documents and cargo of suspicious ships.

Current Irini flagship Hellenic Navy frigate HS Limnos (F451) continues executing the operation mandate. In addition to monitoring ships for arms trafficking to Libya, Irini also gathers information on illegal oil exports and human smuggling reporting illegal situations to the relevant authorities.

Hailings, the operation explained, are requests for information transmitted by radio on VHF frequencies from Irini naval and air assets to merchant ships. Information provided by the questioned vessel is cross-checked with other sources and forwarded to force headquarters (FHQ) aboard the flagship and operational headquarters (OHQ) in Rome for further analysis.

Friendly approaches are consensual visits on board vessels or ships aimed at promoting maritime awareness and co-operation. They may be carried out with the consent of the master of the ship without specific approval by the flag state. The visiting team is trained to interact and establish good relations with the crew to strengthen co-operation with the wider maritime community and spread knowledge about Irini, the operation said.

Boardings are inspections on board at sea to verify documents and cargo. They can be carried out only if reasonable grounds suggest the suspected ship could transport arms to Libya in violation of the embargo. Under the relevant UN resolutions, Irini is authorised to inspect the cargo and the entire vessel subject to approval by the vessel’s flag state.