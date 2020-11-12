Ocea vessels on their way to Nigeria

Two new vessels are on their way to join the Nigerian Navy from France’s Ocea shipbuilder, and should arrive in country later this month.

The French company in late October said the FPB 110 patrol vessel NNS Sokoto (P193) and C-Falcon interceptor (P272) were loaded on a cargo vessel in La Rochelle, France, on 25 October and will be delivered in Lagos in November.

Four additional vessels will also leave the Ocea shipyard in early December for delivery to Nigeria.

“Thanks to the continuous Integrated Logistics Support that Ocea has put in place for the Nigerian Navy, the fleet of boats built by Ocea is and will remain in operation on a daily basis to the complete satisfaction of the customer,” Ocea said.

Nigeria has four C-Falcon interceptors on order. Ocea in October said the C-Falcon contract follows the supply of numerous vessels to Nigeria over the last eight years, including one FPB 98 Mk I patrol vessel, eight FPB 72 Mk II and two FPB 110 Mk II patrol vessels. Ocea also won three tenders for two additional FPB 110 and one OSV 190 SC-WB vessels. The two additional 35 metre FPB 110 boats will be delivered by year-end.







Ocea on 24 September launched the 60 metre OSV 190 hydrographic survey vessel for the Nigerian Navy, the Lana, two years after the contract was placed.