November is OTE month for SAS King Adam Kok III

Service entry is approaching for the South African Navy’s third and final multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV), with operational testing and evaluation (OTE) scheduled to start in November.

That’s the word from project manager Armscor on the MMIPV being built for the maritime service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in execution of Project Biro. When first made public, Biro was a tender for six platforms – three inshore and three offshore patrol vessels – with defence budget constraints and austerity measures across the SANDF putting paid to the offshore builds.

Approval for the third vessel to be named SAS King Adam Kok III was granted to the SA Navy by the Griqua royal house three months ago and she will sail as the third new Warrior Class patrol vessel with pennant number P1573. She will join SAS King Sekhukhune I (P 1571) and SAS King Shaka Zulu (P1572) as new patrol squadron platforms, alongside the refurbished SAS Makhanda (P1569), at Naval Base (NB) Durban. All three the new additions come from Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT).

There is no indication of how long OTE is expected to last with also no date set for P1573 to be taken into service.

The other major SAN project underway – Hotel for a hydrographic survey vessel (HSV) and ancillaries – continues at Sandock Austral Shipyards (SAS) in Durban.

The delivery date of the major component – the HSV which will sail as SAS Nelson Mandela (A187) – is not specified with Armscor saying platform construction and fitting stands at 60%. “The contractual delivery date was affected by a number of challenges and had to be reconsidered. Armscor is in the process of amending the contract, which will determine the new delivery date with the support from the client,” Liziwe Nkonyana, Armscor Senior Manager Corporate Communication, said in response to a defenceWeb inquiry.

Progress to date includes survey motorboats (SMB) two and three “in preservation” ahead of HSV delivery with SMB one with the SA Navy for OTE while work on the SAN hydrographic office (SANHO) is complete.