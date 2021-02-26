Nigerian Navy about to receive more C-Falcon interceptors

The Nigerian Navy will soon take delivery of another two C-Falcon interceptors from France’s Ocea.

At the beginning of February, Mer et Marine reported that Ocea had completed another two C-Falcons (P273 and P274) and these would be delivered imminently. The first two of four ordered in 2018 by Nigeria (P271 and P272) were delivered at the end of last year along with FPB 110s NNS Sokoto (P193) and NNS Aba (P194).

Ocea in October said the C-Falcon delivery follows the supply of numerous vessels to Nigeria over the last eight years, including one FPB 98 Mk I patrol vessel, eight FPB 72 Mk II and two FPB 110 Mk II patrol vessels. Ocea also won three tenders for two additional FPB 110, one OSV 190 SC-WB and four C-Falcon vessels. The two additional 35 metre FPB 110 boats were due to be delivered by the end of 2020.

The C-Falcon is 14.6 meters long and 3.6 meters wide, and can reach a top speed of 45 to 55 knots with a range of 260 miles at 25 knots. It has a crew of four. Nigeria’s vessels are 17.3 metres long and have a capacity of four crew and 16 passengers. Top speed is 40 knots and range is 320 nautical miles at 40 knots. A ramp at the front will allow for beach landings.

Ocea said the C-Falcon is designed for escort, patrol and offensive missions, including boarding operations and personnel insertion. The C-Falcon can be fitted with a remotely operated machinegun turret.







Ocea on 24 September 2020 launched the 60 metre OSV 190 hydrographic survey vessel for the Nigerian Navy, the Lana, two years after the contract was placed. The new vessel was conceived as a replacement for the Nigerian Navy survey vessel NNS Lana, which was decommissioned about ten years ago. Construction began in 2018, with the Lana expected to join the Nigerian Navy fleet in 2021. The Ocea OSV 190 SC-WB design will allow for coastal and deep sea scientific research and studies (hydrography, oceanography), fishing control, surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone, assistance and supplies to other boats and the towing of ships, Ocea said.