New boss for Naval Base Simon’s Town

In the same week a new Flag Officer Fleet (FOF) was named in Simon’s Town, management of the premier SA Navy (SAN) base at the same location was handed to a new commander.

A change of command parade at Martello sports ground saw Rear Admiral (JG) Sikumbuzo Msikinya given command of Naval Base (NB) Simon’s Town by outgoing base boss Rear Admiral (JG) Joseph Dlamini.

Msikinya has command at sea and ashore experience on his CV covering 27 years of service in the SAN.

One command at sea was as Officer in Command of SAS Protea (A324) from June 2017 before taking charge of the premier SAN training unit, SAS Saldanha. Msikinya’s association with the “White Lady” as the hydrographic vessel is affectionately known, all told covers 18 years – with three breaks – serving in training, as gunnery officer, executive officer and Officer in Command. While away from Protea he attended a number of military development courses, was a divisional officer at the SA Naval College and did time as Officer Commanding the mine counter measures (MCM) vessel SAS Umkomaas (M1499).

Other Msikinya CV entries show he commanded the South African task group in the 2014 Exercise Good Hope, was part of the 2015 Exercise Oxide and was training officer entrusted with the junior officers’ combat course.

A day before taking office the SAN introduced its new FOF – Rear Admiral Handsome Matsane – to senior SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and SAN officers as well as SAN personnel at another Martello sports ground change of command parade.