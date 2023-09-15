Naval College Open Day

The SA Navy (SAN) is certainly putting its best foot forward this month (September) for South Africans to see what it is and does.

First up on the public agenda is tomorrow (Saturday 16 September) when the SA Naval College in Gordon’s Bay opens its doors to Mr and Mrs John Citizen followed a week later by a SAN mini-festival at Cape Town’s Victoria and Alfred (V&A) Waterfront to tie in with the city’s Heritage Day celebrations.

According to SAN Public Relations Naval Base (NB) Simon’s Town, the Naval College is the maritime service’s elite training unit in the heart of the Helderberg. Saturday’s open day is an opportunity for “an inside look” at the college, the SAN and other SA National Defence Force (SANDF) units via static displays of equipment with uniformed personnel on hand to explain the what’s and whys.

SAN personnel will show precision drill and dive capabilities with a firefighting display, boat rides and dog show adding further value as will the presence of the SAN band.

The day kicks off with a naval procession/parade on Beach Road finishing at the College proper. Gates open for free entrance at 08h30 and the day ends at 18h00.