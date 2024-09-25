Naval Base Simon’s Town buildings renamed to honour dead submariners

One of the single biggest loss of lives – three – operationally in the SA Navy (SAN) since democracy has been honoured with buildings used exclusively by the fleet’s submarine corps renamed in a final and lasting tribute.

The deaths of SAS Manthatisi (S101) crew – Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (Coxswain/Chief of the Boat) and Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Lucas Mojela (Coxswain under training) – during an exercise off Kommetjie a year ago will via the renamed Naval Base (NB) Simon’s Town buildings be a permanent tribute to their sacrifice and service.

The Submarine Training School is now the Gillian Malouw Hector Building in recognition of her commitment as a submariner; with the Submarine Battery Hall renamed the Masela Mathipa Building, reflecting his extensive contributions as a skilled electrician and mentor to many in the service. Lastly, what was the Submarine Squadron Headquarters, affectionately and widely known as the Orca building, is now the Mokwapa Lucas Mojela Building to commemorate his leadership and dedication as a submariner.

The renaming ceremony was led by SAN Chief, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, with families of the deceased submariners and the wider SAN present.

Apart from honouring the three submariners, Lobese named six Manthatisi crew members nominated for bravery medals during rescue efforts in the immediate aftermath of the VERTREP (vertical replenishment) exercise with an SA Air Force (SAAF) 22 Squadron Super Lynx 300 maritime helicopter that went wrong on 20 September 2023.

Indications are the medal approval process for Commander Charles Phokane, Lieutenant Melinyani Gobinca, Warrant Officer First Class Brendan Daly, Warrant Officers Second Class Charles Kriel and Ayanda Mahlobo along with Chief Petty Officer Rophiwa Maphari will be finalised soon.

In 2017, ahead of Armed Forces Day in Durban, three SAN personnel died when they attempted to rescue workers from a gas leak at Naval Base Durban. They were Leading Seaman Amrithlall Ramdin (41), Able Seaman Francois Mundell (26) and SAN Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) operator Seaman Henro Ter Borg (21).