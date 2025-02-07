Multinational naval Exercise Aman 2025 opens in Pakistan – biggest edition yet

The ninth and to date largest edition of the multinational naval Exercise Aman officially commenced in Pakistan on Friday with an opening ceremony attended by 60 nations.

Over a dozen naval vessels are taking part in this year’s iteration from 7 to 11 February, which also includes the inaugural Aman Dialogue maritime security conference.

The exercise’s official opening ceremony took place at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi, with a flag raising and speeches by senior naval representatives.

Commodore Omar Farooq, on behalf of Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, said Exercise Aman is a regular biennial event that helps build a secure and inclusive maritime environment, and combats challenges such as terrorism, piracy, human trafficking and other criminal activities at sea. These challenges require a unified response, he said.

Highlighting the Pakistan Navy’s dedication to regional peace and stability, he said it plays a leading role in the Arabian Sea, including undertaking maritime security patrols.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, said that due to the diversity of maritime threats, “no country, no matter how powerful, can deal with these threats on its own” as shared challenges require shared solutions.

Munib added that with Exercise Aman, sometimes competing nations work together to have stable seas, and this is a common objective, with Aman an international bridge. The exercise aims to learn from other perspectives and make new friends, he said.

This year’s edition of Exercise Aman is the largest yet, with 60 nations participating, up from 50 countries and seven ships in 2023. Participants are also contributing aircraft, special operations forces, explosive ordnance disposal teams, marines, and observers.

Exercise Aman comprises harbour and sea phases. During the harbour phase (7-9 February), activities such as seminars, operational discussions, counter-terrorism demonstrations, and pre-sail planning of evolutions at sea will be held. The sea phase (10-11 February) will include tactical manoeuvres, exercises related to maritime security such as anti-piracy and counter terrorism, search and rescue, gunnery firings and air defence exercises. Highlight of the sea phase will be the International Fleet Review, which will be witnessed by national and foreign dignitaries.

The theme of this year’s Exercise Aman is ‘Together for Peace’ emphasising the importance of maritime security for global prosperity.

A number of African countries are taking part, including the Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, the Seychelles, South Africa, Somalia, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Eleven international naval vessels are also scheduled to participate, include the frigate BNS Somudra Joy from Bangladesh; the guided missile destroyer CNS Baotou and replenishment ship CNS Gao You Hu from China; the corvette KRI Bung Tomo from Indonesia; the destroyer JS Murasame from Japan; the corvettes HMS Jazan and HMS Hail from Saudi Arabia; the offshore patrol vessel KD Terengganu from Malaysia; the patrol vessel RNOV Sadh from Oman; the offshore patrol vessel SLNS Vijayabahu from Sri Lanka; the expeditionary base vessel Lewis B Puller from the United States; the frigate IRINS Jamaran from Iran; and corvette Abu Dhabi from the United Arab Emirates.

Aman Dialogue

Being held for the first time in association with the multinational naval exercise, the Pakistan Navy decided to institute the Aman Dialogue to enable chiefs of navies and coast guards, and academia, to share perspectives and solutions to emerging maritime challenges. Under the theme ‘Secure Seas; Prosperous Future’, this will take place on 9 and 10 February.

“The main objectives are to promote peace and regional cooperation, enhance interoperability with regional and extra regional navies, thereby acting as a bridge between the regions, displaying united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain,” the Pakistan Navy said. Other objectives of the dialogue include understanding maritime security issues and challenges confronting the region and their linkages with the economy.

Guy Martin is in Pakistan as a guest of the Pakistan Navy.