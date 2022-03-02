Morocco’s gendarmerie operating TX-10 boats

Morocco’s gendarmerie has acquired TX-10.0 boats from European shipyard Vanguard Marine.

On 15 February, the company said it had manufactured five custom TX-10.0 boats for the Royal Gendarmerie. The 10 metre long boats are equipped with two Suzuki outboard engines developing 350 hp each, giving a top speed of 55 knots. Two 500 litre fuel tanks offer sizeable range. Each boat can carry six passengers. Navigation equipment includes radar, sonar, GPS and VHF radio.

Defensa reports that the delivery of the five boats is the result of an agreement signed between the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP) and the European Commission within the framework of the project “Support for Integrated Border Management and migration in Morocco”. Funded by the Trust Fund for Africa, this project aims to strengthen operational and institutional capacities for border surveillance, with a focus on illegal migration.







FIIAPP is a public sector foundation under the Spanish State and a member institution of Cooperación Española, the Spanish government cooperation agency.