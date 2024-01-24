Morocco receives more Metal Shark boats

Morocco’s Royal Gendarmerie has taken delivery of four Fearless Super Interceptor boats manufactured by Metal Shark.

Metal Shark said the latest delivery of four brings to 15 the number in service with the North African nation. The four Fearless Super Interceptor boats arrived in October 2023, although it appears a fifth for the Gendarmerie was delivered earlier.

In addition to the Gendarmerie, the Royal Moroccan Navy received 11 in early 2022, although it could operate a larger number.

According to Metal Shark, the ‘52 Fearless Super Interceptor’ was developed in response to growing demand among military operators for larger and faster interdiction craft delivering greater range and better sea keeping. The model reaches top speeds in the 70 knot range and can maintain a 50 knot cruise speed for over 12 hours.

The 57 foot (17.5 metre) long vessels are powered by twin 1 650 hp MAN 12 cylinder diesel inboard engines mated to Arneson ASD14 surface drives via ZF transmissions. They displace up to eight tons.

In March 2022, the Royal Moroccan Navy took delivery of two Metal Shark Defiant boats from the United States. The 11-metre boats, valued at $970 000, are were provided to help the Royal Moroccan Navy stop illicit trafficking in regional waters and are part of the broader military partnership between Morocco and the United States.