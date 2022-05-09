Madagascar signs up for SADC charter to stop IUU fishing

Indian Ocean island country Madagascar is on the verge of committing to a Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional fisheries control and surveillance initiative.

The initiative, officially called the SADC Regional Fisheries Monitoring Control Surveillance Co-ordination Centre (MCSCC), aims to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and related fish crimes a statement has it.

The SADC charter establishing MCSCC will provide a legal framework for its establishment and operationalisation. MCSCC will co-ordinate measures relating to fisheries monitoring control and surveillance (MCS) in the SADC region.

At the signing ceremony Madagascan Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy Dr Paubert T. Mahatante said IUU fishing is a global problem requiring a global approach and advocated for SADC member states to co-operate in finding a regional solution.

Madagascar has a network of MCS infrastructure and maritime security, which will benefit regional efforts to combat IUU fishing and fisheries related crimes. The country is strategically positioned as a sub-hub to provide better co-ordination of sub-regional efforts in the South West Indian Ocean.







The Indian Ocean island country will be the 10 SADC state to join MCSCC. Others are Angola, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.