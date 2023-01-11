International exercise Obangame Express 2023 set to begin

Exercise Obangame Express 2023, the largest multinational maritime exercise in Western and Central Africa, will kick off its 12th year with 29 participating nations at an opening ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on 23 January.

“Exercise Obangame Express 23 provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen regional cooperation and share tactics, techniques and procedures for deterring transnational maritime security challenges,” said US Navy Rear Admiral Chase Patrick, director of maritime headquarters, US Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF). “Together, we are creating a more secure, safe, and economically prosperous maritime environment for Africa’s coastal nations and the global community.”

Conducted by US Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by US Africa Command, Obangame Express 23 is designed to improve regional cooperation, information-sharing practices, and tactical interdiction expertise to enhance the collective capabilities of participating nations to counter Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing and other sea-based illicit activity, the US Navy said.

Nigeria will host this year’s exercise in its capital city of Lagos. The exercise will also features multiple at sea and ashore training events throughout the Gulf of Guinea and the Southern Atlantic Ocean, including exchanges on boarding techniques, search and rescue operations, medical casualty response, radio communication, and information management techniques.







The 29 nations scheduled to participate in Obangame Express 23 include Angola, Benin, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Italy, Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo, and the United States. Also participating will be the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).