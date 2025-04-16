INSV Tarini departs Cape Town for final leg of round the world voyage

The Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini on Tuesday 15 April departed the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) in Cape Town for the final leg of her round the world voyage that will take her back to Goa, India.

The send-off was attended by the Officiating Consul General of India in Cape Town, the Defence Attaché of India to South Africa, members of the RCYC Governing Council, and representatives of the Indian community in Cape Town.

The circumnavigation is a significant endeavour aimed at promoting ocean sailing in India, showcasing the strength and resilience of Indian women in uniform, and highlighting India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

As part of the ongoing Navika Sagar Parikrama II initiative, INSV Tarini, crewed by Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, made a scheduled two week stopover at Cape Town, arriving on 31 March.

During her port call at Cape Town, INSV Tarini served as a hub for numerous outreach and diplomatic engagements. The vessel played host to several esteemed guests including Prabhat Kumar, High Commissioner of India to South Africa; Reagan Allen, Deputy Speaker of the Western Cape; Johnathan Rhodes, former international cricketer; Kirsten Neuschäfer, winner of the Golden Globe Race 2022–23 and a noted solo circumnavigator; and Ruby Jaspreet, Counsel General of India at Cape Town.

This visit also provided an opportunity for cultural exchange and highlighted the growing maritime cooperation between India and South Africa, the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

In addition to hosting guests, the crew of INSV Tarini engaged in a series of interactive events aimed at promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and India’s capability in indigenous boat building.

The crew also utilized the stop to undertake routine and essential maintenance of INSV Tarini, ensuring the vessel remains in peak operational condition for the final stretch of the voyage.

INSV Tarini is expected to reach Goa by end May 2025. The 56-foot vessel set sail from Goa on 2 October 2024. The expedition aims to cover more than 23 400 nautical miles (43 300 kilometres) over eight months. Prior to reaching Cape Town, the expedition made stopovers at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), and Port Stanley, Falkland Islands (UK).

The latest stopover of INSV Tarini in Cape Town demonstrates the growing relations between India and South Africa and highlights India’s commitment to strengthening its maritime cooperation with friendly countries in the Indian Ocean Region.

Recently, the Indian Naval Ship Talwar participated in the eighth edition of Exercise IBSAMAR in South Africa in October 2024. Furthermore, in January of this year, the Indian Navy’s latest stealth frigate, INS Tushil, made a port call in Durban, engaging with the South African Navy and the Indian community in KwaZulu-Natal. These visits and engagements bring the Navies of the two countries together to address common challenges in the maritime domain and facilitate the sharing of best practices for ensuring safe and secure seas.