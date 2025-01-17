INS Tushil visiting Nigeria on homeward voyage

INS Tushil, the Indian Navy’s latest guided missile stealth frigate, has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, while on her maiden voyage home from Russia.

The ship was escorted into Lagos harbour on 12 January by a Nigerian naval ship before being welcomed by Nigerian Navy officers, Indian High Commission officials, and the Indian diaspora at Lagos.

Captain Peter Varghese, Commanding Officer of INS Tushil, was due to meet with the senior leadership of the Nigerian Navy, including Rear Admiral MG Oamen, the Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command and the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard to discuss enhancing bilateral naval cooperation, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

During her stay in harbour, the ship will undertake various interactions, including a tabletop exercise, collaborative training activities, and cross-visits, and discussions on sharing best practices. Additionally, the ship’s crew, in collaboration with the High Commission of India and the Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Importers of Nigeria (IPMIN), will organise a medical camp for locals to enhance people-to-people relations between India and Nigeria.

“The visit reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime security and stability in the region through collaborative efforts. It also underscores the warm and friendly relations between India and Nigeria, rooted in shared values of democracy and development, as well as the long-standing bilateral cooperation between the two navies,” the Indian Navy said.

INS Tushil is on her maiden voyage to India, after being built by Yantar Shipyard in Russia. The ship’s keel was laid in July 2013 and she was launched in October 2021. She is the seventh Talwar/Teg class frigate built for the Indian Navy and the first of the third batch of the class of frigates ordered (under a $2.5 billion 2016 agreement with Russia, Goa Shipyard Limited is building two Talwars and Yantar Shipyard is building another two in Russia).

On her delivery voyage, INS Tushil will sail through the Baltic Sea, North Sea, Atlantic, and Indian Ocean, with several port calls, joint patrols, and maritime exercises along the way. She is due to reach India in mid-February 2025 and will conduct anti-piracy patrols in Gulf of Guinea off the west coast of Africa along with European Union navies.

INS Tushil made her first port call in London on 22 December 2024 as part of her maiden operational deployment. On 27 December, she reached Casablanca, Morocco, for a two-day visit.

On 3 January, INS Tushil reached the Port of Dakar, Senegal. The ship also conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Senegalese Navy during her stay until 5 January.

INS Tushil measures approximately 125 meters in length and displaces around 3 900 tons. The vessel is equipped with advanced weaponry, including eight BrahMos vertically launched anti-ship cruise missiles, 24 medium-range and eight short-range surface-to-air missiles, along with a 100 mm gun and two close-in weapon systems for defence against incoming threats. The frigate also features two double torpedo tubes and a rocket launcher for anti-submarine operations.

Powered by a gas turbine propulsion system, INS Tushil can achieve speeds exceeding 30 knots. The ship accommodates a crew of about 180 personnel, including 18 officers, and is capable of operating anti-submarine helicopters such as the Kamov-28 and Kamov-31.