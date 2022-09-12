INS Tarkash visits Nigeria

The Indian Navy vessel INS Tarkash has visited Lagos, Nigeria, for a port call and interaction with the Nigerian Navy.

The Indian Navy said the INS Tarkash, continuing with her deployment in the Gulf of Guinea, arrived in Lagos on 8 September where the vessel was welcomed by officials of the Nigerian Navy, High Commission of India and children of the Indian Language School.

“During her port call, the ship will conduct professional interactions with Nigerian Navy to enhance Interoperability and share best practices between the navies. In addition, ship will also participate in sports fixtures, social engagements and will remain open to visitors to provide an opportunity to the Indian diaspora and locals to interact with her crew,” the Indian Navy said.

INS Tarkash is on a long-range voyage, covering three oceans, 24 000 nautical miles and four months with the mission to strengthen bridges of friendship.

On 29 July, INS Tarkash completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic. On 29 and 30 July, the vessel conducted an exercise with the French Navy in which INS Tarkash and French Fleet Tanker FNS Somme carried out a replenishment at sea, followed by cooperative air operations with a French Falcon 50 maritime surveillance aircraft, taking part in several mock missile engagements and air defence drills.

Before that, INS Tarkash participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the Atlantic with Royal Morocco Naval Ship Hassan 2, a Floreal Class Corvette on 26 July.

INS Tarkash (F50) is the second of the three Teg-class stealth frigates acquired from Russia and was commissioned into Indian naval service in November 2012.

Manned by 300 crew, the 125-metre-long, 3 700-tonne Tarkash carries a wide range of anti-ship, ant-air and anti-submarine weaponry, including the supersonic BrahMos missile, 100 mm naval gun, optically controlled 30 mm Close-In Weapon System, torpedoes and rockets. She typically embarks a Chetak naval helicopter.