Initial efforts to salvage tanker Sounion in Red Sea fail

A salvage team has abandoned efforts to secure and tow away to safety the fully-loaded burning oil tanker Sounion (IMO 9312145) from near the Yemen coast after deciding it was too dangerous.

The 163,759-dwt tanker Sounion was underway in the lower Red Sea when she came under attack from Houthis who damaged the vessel with missiles before later boarding and setting charges once the crew had taken to the liferaft.

The crew of 23 Filipinos and two Russians were subsequently rescued by a French frigate operating with a European Union naval mission in the region, Operation Aspides.

After setting the tanker on fire the Houthis withdrew but have since given permission to salvage crews to approach with the intention of putting out the fires on deck and towing the tanker to safety.

The 274 metre long, 50m wide Suezmax tanker is fully loaded with crude oil and will become one of the world’s worst ecological disasters if the vessel explodes or otherwise breaks up and her cargo of 100 million barrels of oil escapes from her tanks.

According to Operation Aspides, it was not safe for the salvors to proceed and board the vessel.

“The private companies responsible for the salvage operation have concluded that the conditions were not met to conduct the towing operation and that it was not safe to proceed. Alternative solutions are now being explored by the private companies.”

There is at present no evidence of any oil leaking into the sea.

Despite the presence of US, UK and European Union naval vessels in the area and repeated attempts by US and UK aviation forces to degrade the ability of the Houthis to bombard passing merchant ships with naval drones or with aerial missiles and drones, the Houthis have continued with their attacks.

So far more than 80 merchant vessels have come number attack and four seafarers have died. Three ships have been sunk or captured and this week alone at least two other vessels have come under attack.

