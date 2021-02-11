India’s GRSE to deliver a fast patrol vessel to the Seychelles

India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has announced it will deliver a 50 metre long fast patrol vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard.

On 4 February GRSE announced a contract for delivering a single Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) was signed between GRSE and the Government of Seychelles.

An official was quoted by the Press Trust of India as saying the vessel will have a maximum speed of 34 knots and an endurance of more than 1 500 nautical miles. The 50 metre-long FPV will be propelled by a waterjet propulsion system. It will be able to accommodate 35 personnel. Armament will be a 40/60 mm gun.

India has previously donated a number of vessels and aircraft to the Seychelles. The 46 metre SDB Mk 5 patrol boat PS Constant (formerly INS Tarasa) was handed over in November 2014 while the PS Topaz (formerly INS Tarmugli) was donated by India in 2005. It appears this was renamed Zoroaster. In 2016 India delivered the 27.5 metre patrol boat Hermes to the Seychelles for coastal surveillance, anti-poaching, anti-smuggling and search and rescue activities.





