India/Kenya naval relations strengthened

Naval relations between India and Kenya were reinforced during a high-level Indian Navy delegation visit to the East African country.

The visit provided an opportunity to broaden existing cordial relations and co-operation between the countries according to the Kenya Defence Ministry. It was in pursuance of the Kenya – India joint defence co-operation committee (JDCC) engagement, which recommends high-level visits by the two militaries. It further re-affirmed the relationship between the two nations enhancing bilateral and military co-operation in the maritime domain.

In the spirit of bolstering maritime security and strengthening co-operation between the two maritime services, the Indian delegation visited the full mission bridge simulator at the Kenya Naval Training College. Here they were acquainted with the operation of the facility in promoting maritime domain awareness through training and equipment modernisation toward better inter-operability.

The Indian delegation was led by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, with his first official port of call a courtesy one to Commander Kenya Navy Major General Jimson Mutai at Kenya Navy headquarters in Mombasa.