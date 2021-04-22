India hands over Zoroaster patrol vessel to the Seychelles

India has formally transferred a 50 metre patrol vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard during a virtual summit between Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vessel, PS Zoroaster, was transferred on 8 April as part of efforts to improve maritime security, although the vessel had arrived in the Seychelles in mid-March.

“India is committed to strengthening the maritime security of Seychelles. Today, we are handing over a new, state of the art, Made in India, Fast Patrol Vessel to the Seychelles Coast Guard. This vessel will help Seychelles to protect its maritime resources,” Modi said.

The vessel was built by India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). The vessel has a maximum speed of 34 knots and an endurance of more than 1 500 nautical miles. The 50 metre-long FPV is propelled by a waterjet propulsion system and able to accommodate 35 personnel. Armament will be a 40/60 mm gun.







India has previously donated a number of vessels and aircraft to the Seychelles. The 46 metre SDB Mk 5 patrol boat PS Constant (formerly INS Tarasa) was handed over in November 2014 while the PS Topaz (formerly INS Tarmugli) was donated by India in 2005. In 2016 India delivered the 27.5 metre patrol boat Hermes to the Seychelles for coastal surveillance, anti-poaching, anti-smuggling and search and rescue activities.