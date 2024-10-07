Houthis attack tanker Cordelia Moon; US attacks Houthi bases

During the past week Houthis managed a successful waterborne drone attack on the Liberian-flagged, UK-connected tanker, Cordelia Moon (IMO 90297888).

An unmanned surface vessel (USV), filled with high explosives, was observed heading for the 275 metre by 50 metre tanker and, despite security personnel on board on board the tanker opening fire at close range with automatic weapons, the USV struck the side of the Cordelia Moon and exploded.

The activity and explosion was caught on camera by the Houthis and later broadcast.

A Houthi spokesman, Yahya Saria, claimed the tanker was also hit by several rockets.

US Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, expressed concern at the use of unmanned craft, saying this was an escalation by one-way USVs.

Cordelia Moon was 70 nautical miles offshore of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah at the time. There were no reported injuries on board and the vessel was able to continue sailing away from the Yemen coast despite damage to one of its ballast tanks.

A second ship, thought to be the bulk carrier Minoan Courage, was reportedly hit by a Houthi missile, without causing any serious damage or injuries to crew. A third vessel sailing in the area reported seeing four splashes in the sea around the vessel, which was undamaged and able to continue her voyage.

A week earlier three US destroyers sailing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait came under attack from ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and two drones. All were intercepted and destroyed by the American ships.

On Friday 4 October US Central Command forces carried out strikes on 15 Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen.

“These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Written by Africa Ports & Ships and republished with permission. The original article can be found here.