Germany sends frigate Hessen to join EU mission in Red Sea

After receiving approval from the German government to join a European Union military mission to assist in protecting shipping in the Red Sea, the German Navy acknowledged that one of its frigates, the 5 800-ton Hessen (F221), was already en route to the region.

According to a report by dpa Germany Today, the authorisation provides for a contingent of up to 700 German military personnel to take part in the mission. Hessen carries a complement of 240 crew including soldiers.

The EU mission will take part in measures aimed at protecting shipping from attacks by the Houthi militants in northern Yemen.

The Houthi’s have been responsible for numerous missile and drone attacks of commercial and naval shipping crossing through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait between the lower Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Although naval ships of the French, British and US Navies have been successful in destroying most of the missiles and UAVs heading towards the commercial and naval ships, more than a few have got though and caused damage to several vessels. Fortunately there have been no serious injuries reported from the affected vessels.

As a result the majority of container ships and tankers, and now an increasing number of bulk carriers and other types, have diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, at considerable expense and requiring much longer for their journeying between the east and west.

All cruise ship activity in the Red Sea has been curtailed and South African ports are experiencing visits by these vessels on hurriedly rearranged itineraries.

Interestingly, the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, still needs to vote to approve the mandate for German participation. By then the Hessen will probably be close to if not already on station.

Written by Africa Ports & Ships and republished with permission. The original article can be found here.