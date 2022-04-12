First Egyptian Meko frigate begins sea trials

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has begun sea trials of the first of six Meko A200 frigates ordered by Egypt.

Nord24 reported that the vessel, ENS Al-Aziz, was due to depart Bremerhaven on 4 April for sea trials. Final delivery to Egypt is only expected towards the end of the year.

In April 2019, the German government approved the sale of six Meko A200 vessels to Egypt in a deal worth around $2.5 billion. Three are to be built in Germany, and three in Egypt by Alexander Shipyard.

TKMS has so far completed two frigates while the third is in the final stage of construction in Bremerhaven. Alexandria Shipyard is busy with the construction of a single Meko frigate.

Each of these vessels is 121 metres long and displaces 3 700 tons, with a top speed of 29 knots.

ENS Al-Aziz is armed with eight MM40 Block 3 Exocet and 32 VL MICA NG missiles plus a Vulcano 127 mm main gun and four 20 mm cannon, as well as MU90 lightweight and DM-2A4 (SeaHake Mod 4) heavyweight torpedoes.







Equipment includes Thales Scorpion 2 electronic warfare system and NS-110 4D active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, ALTSSE-H Communication Electronic Support Measures/Communications Intelligence system, and Mirador Mk 2 electro-optical system.