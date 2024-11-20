Exercise Phoenix Express wraps up after 12 rigorous training days

The 19th Exercise Phoenix Express in the southern Mediterranean Sea saw maritime forces from North Africa, Europe and the United States (US) refresh maritime expertise and security.

The exercise was hosted by Tunisia with training across the southern Mediterranean and the territorial waters of participating North African nations. Naval forces from Algeria, Belgium, Georgia, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Turkiye and the US were part of the 12-day exercise, which ended on 15 November.

Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by US Naval Forces Africa, facilitated by Commander, US Sixth Fleet, as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

The exercise focussed, as it predecessors did, on increasing capabilities and interoperability of land- and sea-based maritime security operations. Use of the MNCC (Multinational Co-ordination Cell) and maritime operations centre was aimed at improving communications with participating allies and partner nations, the US military said. Ship boarding, diving, and search and rescue (SAR) exercises allowed participating nations to share information, refine tactics and improve techniques to bolster maritime security in the region.

Vice Admiral JT Anderson, Commander US Sixth fleet, is reported by Africa Command as saying: “Phoenix Express is one of the most significant ways our nations collaborate”.

“It is crucial to improve regional co-operation, maritime domain awareness, information sharing and tactical expertise with our allies and partner nations to counter sea-based illicit activity in North Africa and the Southern Mediterranean Sea.”