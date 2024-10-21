EU naval ops off Africa under the spotlight

European military interests came under the microscope of the European Union Chiefs of Defence military committee meeting in Hungary last week with Africa featuring by way of naval operations.

Chiefs of Defence of 27 EU member states and four Western Balkan countries gathered in Budapest to shape the future of Europe’s defence ensuring freedom, security and prosperity for its citizens, a statement read in part.

“EU military committee meetings are held twice a year at defence chiefs’ level, to discuss the current security environment and provide the best possible military advice, making EU an even stronger and more capable security provider for its member states,” the statement has it.

All military activities in the EU framework are directed by the military committee, particularly planning and execution of military missions and operations under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). “The EU must be ready to comprehensively manage crises, protecting its citizens and assisting its partners based on their needs.”

Number one on the five item agenda was EU naval operations in the north-western Indian Ocean. This was followed by mitigating capability shortfalls, the EU rapid deployable capability (RDC) becoming fully operational; support to Ukraine and western Balkan countries participation in CSDP initiatives.

On the Red Sea and Indian Ocean waters adjacent to the African east coast, the EU statement noted much was achieved since the May meeting including the first-ever EU naval operation in a non-permissive environment – EU NavFor Aspides in the Red Sea. In the north-western Indian Ocean two EU naval operations – Aspides and Atalanta – have overlapping areas of responsibility. Both provide and enhance maritime security to safeguard freedom of movement on international waters.

The importance of these operations is evident in continued Houthi attacks on shipping, which have killed several sailors and damaged or sunk numerous vessels, and resurgent Somali pirates, who have hijacked more than half a dozen vessels this year.