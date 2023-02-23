Elettronica to supply electronic warfare systems for Angola’s new corvettes

Italian electronic warfare (EW) specialist Elettronica has been selected to supply the EW systems for the Angolan Navy’s new BR71 Mk II corvettes that will be supplied by the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).

The 1 billion euro contract for the ‘fleet’ of corvettes (believed but not confirmed to number three) was announced on 20 February.

Elettronica said the selection of its electronic warfare equipment by Abu Dhabi Ship Building came on the back of previous successful integration programmes between the two companies “and this new collaboration confirms the commitment to keep working together.”

Enzo Benigni, President and CEO of Elettronica, said, “This important export operation recognizes the maturity and the excellence achieved in the industrial and technological fields by ADSB. This agreement makes Elettronica particularly proud of this collaboration and confident about the even more challenging objectives that can be achieved together in the future, providing the country with the resilience and sovereignty necessary in a moment of profound geopolitical complexity.”

Elettronica has been active in the electronic warfare field for over 70 years. Its systems are designed for strategic surveillance, self-protection, intelligence gathering, electronic defence and operational support for the sea, land and air domains.







Its systems can be found on platforms like the Tornado fighter, the Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft, the NH-90 helicopter, Italian offshore patrol vessels and the Franco-Italian Horizon and FREMM warships.