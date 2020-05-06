Egypt’s third Type 209 submarine arrives home

The Egyptian Navy’s third Type 209/1400mod submarine arrived in Egypt on 5 May after sailing from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems’ (TKMS’s) yard in Germany.

The vessel, S43, was seen transiting the Kiel Canal on 14 April after being officially handed over to the Egyptian Navy on 9 April in Kiel.

S43 arrived at the Alexandira Naval Base on Tuesday after covering a distance of 7 800 kilometres, the Egyptian military said, adding that the vessel was received by a military delegation.

According to the Egyptian armed forces, the new submarine held exercises with several “friendly countries” on the way to Egypt.

S43 was launched on 3 May 2019 during a ceremony in Kiel before undergoing sea trials ahead of delivery.

The contract for the delivery of the first two Type 209/1400mod class submarines to Egypt was signed in 2011. In 2015, Egypt decided to take the option for two additional units of the most recent version of the Type 209 family.

The first submarine, named S41, was handed over in December 2016 and the second submarine, named S42, in August 2017. The programme is planned to end with the handover of the fourth ship in 2021.

Egypt’s new Type 209 submarines have a range of 11 000 nautical miles, a top speed of 21 knots and displacement of over 1 400 tonnes. Egypt said the Type 209/1400s will be able to launch missiles and torpedoes – it is believed they will be fitted with Harpoon anti-ship missiles.







The average Type 209 has a crew of 30 and displaces 1 594 tons submerged. The type is 62 metres long with a 6.2 metre pressure hull diameter. It can dive to a maximum depth of 250 metres and is armed with eight torpedo tubes with 14 torpedoes. Speed is ten knots on the surface and 21 knots dived.