Egyptian Navy selects Safran to equip its Offshore Patrol Vessels with optronic, navigation systems

The Egyptian Navy has chosen Safran to equip ten Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) with optronic and navigation systems. NVL Egypt, a joint venture between Lürssen and the Government of Egypt (GOE), has selected Safran’s VIGY 4 optronic sights and Argonyx inertial navigation systems for the vessels.

VIGY 4 is a compact, stabilized, long-range panoramic observation and sighting system. It can detect, identify and track threats. It is particularly efficient for operations in reduced visibility, in the dark and in difficult weather conditions, through fog for example, thanks to a SWIR (Short Wave InfraRed) channel. Its modular payload includes a MWIR cooled thermal imager, a daylight FULL HD TV camera, a laser range finder, and a laser pointer.

The VIGY 4 sight can also drive small and medium-calibre weapons, Safran said during the Euronaval exhibition this week. It also features automatic video tracking capabilities and can be linked to radar target tracks for enhanced tracking efficiency.

Based on the HRG Crystal gyroscope technology, an innovation patented by Safran, the Argonyx inertial navigation system provides all the data essential for navigation. This advanced navigation system also offers a high level of performance in environment devoid of satellite navigation signals (GNSS-denied) and meets the most stringent requirements for stabilization of weapon systems, the company said.

“We are proud to contribute to the modernization of the Egyptian Navy,” said Alexandre Ziegler, Executive VP, Defence GBU of Safran Electronics & Defence. “Our solutions will enhance the precision and security of its maritime missions, thus affirming our commitment to supporting the sovereignty of States with our cutting-edge technologies.”

These systems will be installed on the OPVs that will be constructed in Egypt by Alexandria Shipyard.

Egypt has received multiple vessels from Lürssen, including 60 metre and 40 metre coastal patrol craft. Egypt has advanced several projects in collaboration with Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL), such as the CC-60 Compact Combatant and PV-43 HRM offshore patrol vessel.

