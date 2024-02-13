Damen signs partnership agreement with Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) as part of the National Industrial Participation (NIP) programme.

The agreement will see Damen undertake NIP activities in advance for purposes of collecting NIP credits from domestic economic activity and fulfilling requirements related to local industrial participation including investment, export sales, research and development, technology transfer and transformation of the local economy, the Dutch shipyard announced on Monday.

Under this agreement, Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) will continue its work of localisation and industrial participation “to the benefit of the South African shipbuilding industry and economy.”

“Since commencing its operations in South Africa, Damen has contributed to the development of, and investment in, the local shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors. Its contributions have included the development of personnel for highly skilled employment, as well as widespread local procurement activities,” Damen said.

In 2008, when DSCT, formerly known as Farocean Marine, became part of the Damen Shipyards Group, the company signed a similar, 10-year agreement with the then Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Since then, Damen has generated over R1 billion in credits. These have been collected through various activities including direct investments and job creation. This has been both direct, through employment at DSCT, and indirect, through the beneficial effects of local procurement.

“Damen’s contribution to a sustainable South African shipbuilding sector also includes investment in local business, and the manufacture of products for export markets,” the company said.

Damen has also participated, since 2020, in South Africa’s Defence Industrial Participation (DIP) programme. “With this, the company has contributed to the development of transformed companies, as well as Exempted Micro Enterprises (EME) and Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSE), further creating employment opportunities and developing export opportunities.”

Jan-Wim Dekker, COO of the Damen Shipyards Group said, “The South African Government deserves recognition for its commitment to improving the national economy by forming cooperations such as this one. The investments that the government is making in vessels built in South Africa, for South Africa go beyond increasing the country’s capabilities in the water. They also ensure the wider development of manufacturing and a sustainable maritime industry that offers real employment opportunities in the country. For that reason, Damen is very proud to have signed this Strategic Partnership Agreement. We look forward to continuing our commitment to securing the maximum possible benefit for the shipbuilding industry and people of South Africa.”

Dr Tebogo Makube, the Chief Director of both the Industrial Procurement and Industrial Participation within the DTIC, said, “We are happy to be renewing our relationship with Damen. The company has a great track record in supporting the industry and economy of South Africa. The previous years have demonstrated the potential for our cooperation to have a wide-reaching, internationally positive impact for the country. We’re pleased to have found a partner that is so visibly committed to doing the best for South Africa. Partnerships such as this are of great importance for our country where job creation and skills development are vital for much needed economic growth and stability.”

DSCT has delivered multiple vessels to South African clients, notably the SA Navy. It is finishing the third and final multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV) for the Navy under Project Biro, and nearly ten years ago delivered two ATD 2909 tugs to the Navy.

To date, the Biro project has contributed significantly to job creation and throughout its duration, it is estimated to have generated more than one million man-hours of work, supported over 1 000 direct jobs at DSCT, and engaged nearly 4 000 individuals indirectly.

Damen Shipyards Cape Town has to date constructed and delivered over 40 vessels for various countries on the African continent. These vessels have included offshore patrol vessels, dredgers, tugs, naval craft and supply vessels.