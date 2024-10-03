Damen Shipyards Cape Town highlights South Africa’s maritime growth potential at AAD 2024

Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) believes South Africa’s maritime and shipbuilding industry is on the cusp of exponential growth, and says it is leading the charge by spotlighting the sector’s potential at key global forums like the African Aerospace and Defence Expo (AAD).

The biennial event, which brings together global aerospace and defence experts, saw DSCT emphasising the importance of local skills development, technological investment, and international partnerships as key drivers of sustainable economic growth, positioning South Africa as a crucial player in the global maritime landscape.

“South Africa’s extensive Ocean Economy offers numerous economic opportunities in local shipbuilding, job creation and skills development,” said Sefale Montsi, Director at DSCT. “Our work not only bolsters economic growth but also highlights the vital role our maritime sector plays in fostering global partnerships.”

With increased defence spending, the sector is primed for growth, and investment in local skills and technology which will unlock enterprise development, export opportunities, and global collaboration.

A standout example of local enterprise contributing to economic growth is Project Biro, which oversaw the construction of three Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs) by DSCT on behalf of Armscor and the South African Navy.

Since its inception, the project has directly supported over 1 000 jobs and indirectly engaged nearly 4 000 individuals. With 848 local suppliers contributing to the project, DSCT has worked with local partners such as Mvano Marine, APC, and Barloworld Logistics, maximising local content and fostering the growth of South African small to medium enterprises.

“Our ambition is to become the most sustainable and digital maritime solutions provider which builds vessels in Africa for Africa. We are focussed on innovative operations, solutions, and organisational practices and have cemented our place as South Africa’s premier shipbuilder by building vessels for our customers in South Africa, on time and within budget,” said Jos Govaarts, Managing Director of DSCT.

Project Biro has also enabled DSCT to enhance its export capabilities, forging deals with nations such as Nigeria, Djibouti, and Guinea, and DSCT’s collaboration with international partners has positioned it as a competitive player in the global maritime market, delivering advanced vessels that strengthen maritime security across Africa and other regions, DSCT said.

“These partnerships, both local and global, were crucial to the successful execution of Project Biro, which aimed to bolster South Africa’s maritime defence capabilities while stimulating local industry,” Montsi said.

In 2023, DSCT successfully delivered the Mohoma, a state-of-the-art plough tug, to the Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) in South Africa “further demonstrating its ability to deliver high-quality, reliable maritime solutions tailored to the customers’ needs.”

“At DSCT, we are proud to have delivered these vessels, and others, to clients such as the South African Navy and the TNPA, on time and within budget. Our work has provided valuable insights into the impact of shipbuilding on the local economy and workforce,” Montsi said.

Montsi and Govaarts were amongst four speakers from Damen who presented their thoughts on the maritime industry in South Africa at the AAD Conference that ran in conjunction with the AAD 2024 exhibition. Together the pair presented a case study on the opportunities for the South African industry that were created as a result of the execution of Project Biro.

Mark Grootboom, Head of Supply Chain at DSCT, was part of a panel that discussed leveraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in defence technology innovation under constrained defence budgets. The focus was on integrating private sector innovation into defence operations, using PPPs to augment not just defence budgets, but also other institutional resources around it. This strategic partnership has opportunity for modernisation, cost-sharing, and flexible innovation without solely relying on government funding.

Naval Consultant and manager business development for Damen Naval, Ed Veen presented on Maritime Security and South Africa’s future capabilities. In his presentation Veen unpacked how new technologies are helping to meet the changing needs of militaries all over the world.

Said Veen: “As defence evolves, technological advancements, particularly in drone capabilities, are reshaping how national security objectives are met, and smart choices in the defence sector could help to accelerate this development and support our industry.”

South Africa’s needs reflect this ongoing change as outlined in the Future RSA Defence and Security Policy Concept which sees the military’s role moving away from conventional defence to include peacekeeping, peacebuilding, and protecting key national interests.

Similarly, emerging trends in naval innovation, such as multi-role vessels like the Damen MPSS 9000, offer versatile capabilities, from mine countermeasures to replenishment at sea, DSCT said.

Speaking in his presentation, Veen said these ships are designed for upgrades over time, making them cost-effective and adaptable to changing threats. The shift towards such flexible platforms, coupled with drone technology advancements, positions South Africa’s defence sector to capitalise on global trends in security and innovation.

“South Africa’s maritime industry is poised for tremendous growth thanks to ever increasing skills and expertise amongst our workforce and our proven ability to build best in class vessels. This growth will be dependent on our ability to embrace evolving technologies that meet the requirements of the sector which are evolving similarly,” Montsi concluded.